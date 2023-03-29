Skip to Content
today at 11:25 PM
Published 9:53 PM

Firebirds soar past Condors 5-1 behind Twarynski’s two goals

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-1.

Carsen Twarynski netted two goals while Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the Firebirds’ 43rd win of the season.

Read the game’s full box score HERE.

Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the victory that moves Coachella Valley to a record of 43-14-4-2. 

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to Ontario, CA to face the Reign this Friday, March 31st.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.

Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

