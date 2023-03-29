Firebirds soar past Condors 5-1 behind Twarynski’s two goals

The Firebirds defeated the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 5-1.

Carsen Twarynski netted two goals while Joey Daccord made 31 saves in the Firebirds’ 43rd win of the season.

NEXT GAME: The Firebirds head to Ontario, CA to face the Reign this Friday, March 31st.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7pm PT.