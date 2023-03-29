Former ICE agent pleads guilty to sexually assaulting minor relatives

By SARA POWERS

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A former federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent is facing prison in connection to assaulting two minor family members.

Kevin Taylor, 49, of Riley, pled no contest to two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct 30 years after committing the crimes.

According to the attorney general’s office, Taylor pled guilty to assaulting two minor relatives between 1989 and 1994. Taylor would have been 17 to 21 years old then, and his victims spanned four to nine years old.

As part of the plea deal, Taylor faces five to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender.

“I want victims of sexual violence in this state to know that justice can and often is pursued in cases where assaults occurred years or even decades ago, or when their assailants have ascended to positions of authority,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “I am grateful for the investigative work and partnership with Immigration and Customs Enforcement and especially to the courage of the victims here who lent their strength and conviction to the cause of public safety.”

His sentencing is scheduled for April 28.

