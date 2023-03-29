Skip to Content
Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon, & Vista Chino closed at the wash due to low visibility

Authorities have shut down N Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon, and Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash due to low visibility from blowing sand.

  • Indian canyon drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Train Station Road. City officials said the train station is still accessible from I-10 and Garnet Avenue
  • Gene Autry Trail closed from Via Escuela to I-10
  • Vista Chino is closed from Gene Autry Trail to the Cathedral City limits.

