Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon, & Vista Chino closed at the wash due to low visibility

Authorities have shut down N Gene Autry Trail, Indian Canyon, and Vista Chino at the Whitewater Wash due to low visibility from blowing sand.
- Indian canyon drive is closed from Sunrise Parkway to Train Station Road. City officials said the train station is still accessible from I-10 and Garnet Avenue
- Gene Autry Trail closed from Via Escuela to I-10
- Vista Chino is closed from Gene Autry Trail to the Cathedral City limits.
