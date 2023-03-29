Putnam ranked New York’s healthiest county, Bronx comes in last, according to new study

By WCBS Staff

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Just how healthy is the county where you live? An annual study released Wednesday measures the overall wellness of counties across the country.

Researchers from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute considered data that tracked health outcomes, such as length of life, quality of life, physical environment, as well as social and economic factors, to determine their results.

So how does the Tri-State Area stack up? We spoke with Sheri Johnson, director of the Population Health Institute, to find out.

In New York state, Putnam County ranked No. 1, and the Bronx came in last of the state’s 62 counties.

Johnson said Putnam’s success was partly due to improving rates of premature death and the number of uninsured, along with some improvements with air pollution.

In the Bronx, the history of redlining played a role.

“That really has impact on the health of the community today, because it impacts who had the opportunity to purchase homes, to build equity in those homes, to use that equity and wealth development to promote health in families and communities,” Johnson said.

