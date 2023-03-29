Top EU official switches jobs as Qatar questions linger

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission says a top EU transport official who accepted free flights and accommodation in Qatar has been transferred to another post at his own request. Commission transport department head Henrik Hololei traveled for free with Qatar Airways nine times between 2015 and 2021. The trips were made when the department he leads was negotiating an EU-Qatar air transport agreement, although he did not personally take part. Spokesman Eric Mamer said Wednesday that the commission has agreed to Hololei’s transfer request. He will become an advisor on international partnerships, a post equivalent in grade to the one he already holds. It remains unclear whether he is suspected of wrongdoing as a conflict of interest inquiry is ongoing.

