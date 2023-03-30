Coastal Bend teacher helps students with perseverance through hardship

By Esmeralda Zamora

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (KRIS) — In the midst of all the chaos our world has endured,

Children have had to adapt to new ways of learning and practice extreme safety drills at school.

But one Coastal Bend elementary school teacher has come up with a way to teach her students that they are strong and have persevered through it all.

Amanda Hawes first grade teacher in Aransas Pass has been teaching her kiddos all about perseverance since the start of the semester.

Now her class is working on a project, each student will write their own story about a monster that has persevered while trying to do something difficult.

After they have written their stories and created their monsters, students will be sent to a publishing company that will create a class book with each child’s story included in it.

“Being a teacher and working in education is very difficult right now and my goal is to bring joy back into education. When children are in the early grades learning is so much fun,” she said.”It’s great to see them gain the ability to read and do things for themselves, it can be really magical, and I think that gets lost behind all the bad things that have happened.”

Along with their class book, Ms. Hawes plans on having their 2D monsters turned into a 3D plush version.

But she needs help from the community to make this happen.

