Cyprus relocates 76 Afghan, Syrian asylum-seekers to France

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ Interior Ministry says 76 Afghans and Syrians seeking international protection have been relocated to France. That’s under a European Union program to ease the burden on Mediterranean countries receiving large numbers of migrants. The ministry said in a statement late Thursday the relocation is one of several planned in the coming months. A total 210 people have been relocated to other EU member countries, including Germany, Bulgaria and Romania, in the three months since such transfers began.

