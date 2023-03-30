Skip to Content
today at 12:02 PM
Rideshare drivers plan for surging festival season

Rideshare drivers from across Southern California are preparing for festival season in the Coachella Valley.

Uber says last year, it experienced a massive influx of drivers to the area. According to data obtained exclusively by News Channel 3, Weekend 1 of Coachella showed a 614% increase of drivers completing trips in and around the festival.

The rideshare company says the increase in drivers from out of the area will help with high demand, surge pricing and long wait times for rides.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on this story tonight on KESQ.

Jake Ingrassia

