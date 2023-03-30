Viral video of handyman yelling at tenant after alleged sexual battery highlights renter safety concerns

By Felix Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — A video going viral on social media of a handyman yelling at a tenant after he had just allegedly sexually assaulted her is putting a spotlight on renter safety and steps they should take to safeguard themselves against violent and unscrupulous handymen.

The video was recorded by Watsonville tenant Debs Campaigne who let John Welsh into her home to do repairs. Welsh was sent by the property owner and at one point in the video is heard yelling, “the fact that I got a little weird with you is because i’m just a guy whatever the (expletive).”

The video has attracted more than 6-million views on social media. But that’s not the reason Campaigne chose to tell her story to Action News 8, she’s talking to prevent the same thing from happening to other renters.

“What I’ve been saying to myself over and over is like, I’m his last victim, I’m his last victim and do what you can do to be their last victim. Do what you can do to stop that person from hurting somebody else, even if it’s uncomfortable,” said Campaigne.

In another part of the video Welsh yells at Campaigne, “… I get to leave right now, you have no water, your carpets aren’t clean, your (expletive) blinds aren’t up, and nothing’s taken care of.”

Campainge says she requested items get fixed in her rental, but says she ended up getting sexually assaulted by Welsh. The 62 year-old was arrested days later by deputies with the Santa Cruz county sheriffs office.

Campaigne says she decided to speak out because she wants other renters to know their rights when it comes to letting handymen into their home or apartment.

Recommended Trash piles up in Pajaro as residents clean up from flooding. County leaders estimating Pajaro full recovery to take ‘months if not years’ “We have a right to ask for background checks and ask for references just like the owners and the landlords have a right to that information before we have people into our home, we don’t have to let someone in,” Campaigne said.

The Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office says before hiring a contractor or handyman do your homework, and they warn landlords not to cut corners to hire the cheapest help.

“Do your due diligence when it comes to looking at whether they’re licensed or not, checking backgrounds and actually calling references. We think that is something that can prevent some tragedies from happening,” said Ashley Keehn, spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office.

In another interaction between renter and handyman, Campaigne is heard saying she just wants “a little space.” Welsh responds by saying, “no I don’t care what the (expletive) you want.”

A simple google search revealed that Welsh, who does business under the name Bella Tiger had his license revoked for more than a dozen code violations including; willful or fraudulent act, no license number, exceeding contract amount and no license number on contracts.

More than ever what Campaigne wants now is for others to hear her story now that many are rebuilding from recent storms and flooding and may be looking for handymen or contractors.

“Right now, with the storms that we’ve had in our county and there’s a huge need for in-home support as far as maintenance goes and repairs, and we just we just need to keep ourselves safe,” Campaigne said.

As for Campaigne’s case, Welsh has been charged with sexual battery. It’s still an active investigation and investigators with the sheriff’s office want to hear from anyone who may have had pass dealings with Welsh, doing business as Bella Tiger.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.