At late son’s vigil, mother pleads for children to be careful who they hang around

By Brett Knese

WILSON, North Carolina (WRAL) — Green and orange balloons filled the sky as hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to honor the life of 14-year-old Bernard Williams. The vigil happened along Landfill Road, where sheriff’s deputies discovered the teen’s body on Sunday morning.

“Be cautious of the type of people that did this to him,” said Crystal Harris, the victim’s mother. “I just want them to listen to their parents, and many kids are turning to the streets, and I don’t want them to turn to the streets.”

After a prayer, Harris spoke to the kids in the crowd, specifically urging them to be mindful of who they hang around.

Harris told WRAL News that the green and orange balloons were the same colors as the hoodie her son always wore. In addition, some balloons formed the letter T, which stood for his nickname: Tankman.

She also said she didn’t know how her son knew the suspect.

Law enforcement found Williams’s body in a ditch. On Monday, authorities charged a 19-year-old suspect with murder.

