Man found dead outside of car with door open Friday morning

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in the northeast neighborhood of the city.

Neighbors called 911 around 6:30 a.m. to report hearing gunshots. They found a man in the street next to an open car door a short time later.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Roberts Street, and emergency medical services crews pronounced the man dead on the scene.

Investigators are in the early stages but currently believe the shooting happened at that location.

No suspect information is available at this time.

