NY patient’s ambulance joyride ends when police spike tires

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a patient stole the ambulance that had taken him to a New York City hospital and took it on a 25-mile (40-kilometer) joyride. The incident unfolded early Thursday after a 47-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital in Manhattan for observation. The ambulance he had ridden in was sitting outside the hospital with the keys in the ignition when the man left the facility. Police say the man got in and drove north on I-87. State troopers eventually stopped the runaway ambulance by putting a tire-spiking device on the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge that spans the Hudson River.

