Palm Springs Aerial Tramway summer pass now available

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s Summer Pass is back, and with new dates. Starting April 1, guests can buy a Summer Pass.

The Summer Pass includes unlimited Tram admissions for the pass holder, a 10% discount on additional Tram admissions (limit 4 per pass holder), a 10% discount at Peaks Restaurant or Pines Café, and unlimited free parking for the pass holder.

Summer Passes are $85 for adults and seniors and $45 for children ages 3-10.

Beginning April 1, guests can buy their Summer Pass online at www.pstramway.com, or in person at the Tramway’s Valley Station. Summer Passes are valid from April 1 through July 31, 2023.