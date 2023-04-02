Atlanta family on edge after dog dies, man injured in attack

By Asia Wilson

ATLANTA (WANF) — A Newton County woman is pleading for answers after she said two dogs attacked her dog and left her husband injured. According to Erica Lackey, her dog died, and her husband was released from the hospital on Friday.

“I had to go on an errand, and I left home, but en route home, my phone rang, which was my husband, I knew he had gone out to walk the dog because they were going out as I was leaving out,” Erica said. “So, I answered and all I could hear was just get home. Get home. Get home,” she said. “When I got there and got out of my car, I could see my husband just drenched in blood and Jacksen, you could see like his tongue hanging out of his mouth and his little hair and blood just everywhere. My husband was just crying,” Erica said.

For the last 12 years, Fred Lackey, Erica’s husband has walked their dog around the neighborhood multiple times a day, but on March 30th, the Lackeys’ said while out for a walk, two retrievers attacked.

“We were walking, and I saw my little dog getting kind of pulling away from me and I turned around and looked to see where he was and all of a sudden, I saw this cream-colored dog,” Fred said. “They were coming towards me, and when I turned around and saw them coming towards me, I started kicking and hollering, trying to get them away, and all of a sudden, they just jumped up on me,” Fred said.

“I had to reach down and got my little puppy up in my arms, so they couldn’t get him,” Fred said. “But when they went up on their back leg, they were so tall, they were taller than I was standing up on their back legs, and they knocked me down flat on my hip on the concrete,” he said. “When they did that, I fell and lost control of Jacksen, and I couldn’t see nothing, but that dog just eating away at him,” Fred said. “It hurt me so bad. I tried to do everything, I could, but I couldn’t do anything for him,” he said.

On Friday, Newton County Public Information Officer sent this statement to us:

“Newton County Animal Services responded to a call regarding an animal-to-human bite and animal-to-animal attack at approximately 7:48 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Newton County takes all cases of this type seriously and is undergoing a thorough investigation. Due to this case being under investigation, there is no further comment at this time.”

Lackey said the dog died at the scene at nine pounds.

“The dog mauled him to death,” Erica said. “I didn’t really want to look at Jacksen, but from what I could see all the bottom, part of his stomach, all of that was just mauled out,” Erica said. “Jackson did not deserve that. He did not. He did not deserve that,” she said.

Erica said her husband is now on a cane because of this incident. She said he will soon be placed on a walker. Fred said they were attacked away from their home and in the street. He said the dogs were not on a leash.

“As far as dogs running unleashed in our subdivision, we’ve been here 24 years, and we’ve never experienced this. As far as where these dogs live and reside, from my understanding, they are new homeowners,” Erica said. “Until now, we’ve never had problems with dogs attacking people,” she said.

Atlanta News First spoke to several people in the neighborhood who said they are concerned. A few residents said their loved ones are scared to come outside after this incident.

“It’s not the first time that these dogs are running wild in the neighborhood,” said Betty Flournoy, the victim’s neighbor. “The week before last, they chased us up through here,” she said.

“I consider them dangerous. I don’t know what the courts will decide, being declared dangerous, but they need to be removed,” Erica said.

According to the Newton County Animal Service ordinance, on their website, it said a “dangerous dog” is the following:

“Dangerous dog” means any dog that: while off the owner’s property, kills a pet animal…”

“My plea now is that these dogs are removed from his home permanently,” Erica said. “So my plea now is that these dogs are permanently removed from this home, because this easily could’ve been somebody’s child, and it could’ve been even worse for my husband,” she said. “He could’ve had a heart attack, could’ve harmed him worse than what he was,” Erica said.

The family is also sending a bigger message to all pet owners.

“Please, please, please leash these dogs up or cage them in an area where they cannot get out into a community and roam the streets freely,” Erica said. “They need to be leashed up,” she said.

Atlanta News First went to the owner’s home where the two dogs reside, and they declined to comment on the matter.

