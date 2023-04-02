Burundi: At least 13 gold miners killed in flooded pits

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — An official in Burundi says the bodies of 13 gold miners have been recovered from two pits in which they were trapped by flood water. A district administrator in the northwestern province of Cibitoke said the miners couldn’t be saved after the pits collapsed Friday night amid torrential rainfall there. He says the bodies of two other miners presumed dead have yet to be recovered. He urged artisanal miners to avoid pits during the rainy season. Police and other authorities unsuccessfully tried to extract the miners from the flooded pits on Saturday.

