‘I told him not to drive’ | First date in San Diego ends with driver arrested for DUI

SAN DIEGO (KFMB) — A first date in the North Park area ended with the driver being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol Sunday morning.

San Diego police were called to Lincoln Avenue at the overpass of Interstate 805 in North Park around 12:54 a.m. following reports of a crash.

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a blue Ford Mustang with severe front-end damage to the passenger side of the sports car.

A Ford hatchback that appeared parked on the shoulder of Lincoln Avenue had damage on the rear portion of the driver’s side.

Video from OnScene.TV showed the vehicle disabled in lanes of traffic while San Diego police units blocked traffic while officers conducted their investigation to figure out how the crash occurred.

Cameras were rolling when a female passenger told officers she didn’t know the driver’s name.

“I don’t know his…I just met him! This is our first date,” the woman told officers investigating the crash.

“I told him don’t [expletive] drive,” the woman continued to shout at officers as she stood on the sidewalk in tall heels and a cheetah print dress.

The woman smacked the man in the head before officers pulled her away from the suspect as she continually shouted, “I told him not to drive!”

Officers attempted to conduct a field sobriety test to confirm their suspicion that the man was under the influence of alcohol, but the suspect declined to follow the finger of an officer conducting the field sobriety test and was arrested at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

