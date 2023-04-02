LSU beats Iowa to win its first NCAA women’s basketball championship

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

The LSU Tigers defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 102-85 Sunday to win the program’s first NCAA women’s basketball national championship in Dallas, Texas.

LSU shot a blistering 58% from the field in the first half, including 75% from three-point range.

The Tigers’ 59 first half points set a new record for most points scored in a half in a women’s championship game and gave LSU a 17-point lead headed to the locker room.

The Tigers’ first half barrage was sparked by Jasmine Carson, who came off the bench to score 21 points for LSU in the opening half, including a perfect five of five on three-pointers. Carson finished with 22 points to lead the Tigers.

LSU’s 102 total points also set a new record for most points scored by a team in a women’s championship game.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark led all scorers with 30 points in the game, setting a new record for most points scored in a women’s tournament in the process with 191. The 2023 national player of the year broke the previous women’s record of 177 points set by Sheryl Swoopes in 1993 playing for Texas Tech. Swoopes set the record playing in fives games compared to Clark’s six game total.

Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey was emotional during the game’s final seconds as she secured LSU’s first women’s basketball championship in just her second year at the helm for the Tigers.

Mulkey previously won three national championships coaching the Baylor Bears.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.