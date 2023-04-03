Drone footage captures orcas attacking gray whales in the Monterey Bay

By Torstein Rehn

MONTEREY BAY, California (KSBW) — Rare footage of orcas attacking adult grey whales was captured in Monterey Bay on Thursday.

Evan Brodsky caught the attack with a drone while at sea with Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Brodsky said he counted more than 30 orcas, often referred to as killer whales, attacking the two adult gray whales and attempting to eat them alive.

While not unheard of, it is very uncommon for orcas to attack adult gray whales, as they usually attack the more vulnerable calves.

It was too early in the season for the orcas to attack the calves as they have not yet come through the region this season.

Brodsky said the attack lasted for six hours before the gray whales split up and fled to shallower waters.

