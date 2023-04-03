Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:53 AM

Drone footage captures orcas attacking gray whales in the Monterey Bay

By Torstein Rehn

Click here for updates on this story

    MONTEREY BAY, California (KSBW) — Rare footage of orcas attacking adult grey whales was captured in Monterey Bay on Thursday.

Evan Brodsky caught the attack with a drone while at sea with Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

Brodsky said he counted more than 30 orcas, often referred to as killer whales, attacking the two adult gray whales and attempting to eat them alive.

While not unheard of, it is very uncommon for orcas to attack adult gray whales, as they usually attack the more vulnerable calves.

It was too early in the season for the orcas to attack the calves as they have not yet come through the region this season.

Brodsky said the attack lasted for six hours before the gray whales split up and fled to shallower waters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content