Maine jogger injured by charging stray cow

By Terry Stackhouse

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) — Although police shared details of the incident on April 1, agency leaders said it was not intended as an April Fool’s prank.

According to Farmington police, a 911 call was made Friday afternoon reporting a 43-year-old woman was injured by a cow on the Whistle Stop Trail in West Farmington.

“On arrival, officers met with the female who reported that she had been charged by the male bovine as she prepared for a jog along the trail. She was lifted off the ground by the animals’ horns but was able to escape into the nearby tree line,” the agency stated in a release.

Police say the woman suffered a laceration requiring stitches but they were not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The owner of the cow was contacted and was able to secure the cow along with a large pig.

“The identity of the owner is presently withheld pending possible charges as the case is presented to the District Attorney’s office for review,” police stated.

Agency leaders say they will continue to monitor the situation.

