Vista Chino and Gene Autry Trail reopen but Indian Canyon Drive still closed through Whitewater wash

UPDATE 7:25 a.m.

Vista Chino Road has reopened along with Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater wash. Indian Canyon Drive remains closed.

UPDATE 6:39 a.m.

Gene Autry Trail has reopened to traffic. Vista Chino Road and Indian Canyon Drive remain closed through the Whitewater wash south of Interstate 10.

Update 10:20 p.m.

Gene Autry and Vista Chino have been closed. Indian Canyon remains shut down.

ROAD CLOSURE ALERT



N. Gene Autry Trail from Interstate 10 to E. Via Escuela



E. Vista Chino from Clubhouse View to Cathedral City Limits



Roads closed due to low visibility from blowing sand. pic.twitter.com/EqHSQUxTzK — City of Palm Springs (@CityofPS) April 4, 2023

Original Report 6:05 a.m.

Low visibility due to blowing sand and dust closed Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail Monday morning for drivers trying to get in and out of Palm Springs from Interstate 10, according to Palm Springs Police and traffic information from Google Maps.

Gene Autry Trail was reopened to traffic shortly before 7:00 a.m.

The closures comes as a First Alert Weather Alert Day was called for extreme winds throughout the Coachella Valley as a low-pressure storm system moves through to our north.

Alternate routes include Gene Autry Trail, Date Palm Drive to Vista Chino Road, Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, or Highway 111.

Remember to please use caution when driving in the area. There was no immediate word on when the roadway might reopen.

