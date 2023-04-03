Skip to Content
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeals against arrest, Russian state media says

By Tim Lister, CNN

Detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has filed an appeal against his arrest in Russia, the Russian state news agency TASS reported Monday.

The agency cited the press service of the Lefortovo Court of Moscow, which took the American journalist into custody last week.

Gershkovich is currently being held in a pre-trial detention center at the notorious Lefortovo prison until May 29. He faces up to 20 years in prison on espionage charges. The Wall Street Journal has vehemently denied the spying accusations against Gershkovich.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated…

