Whitewater wash roads closed in and out of Palm Springs

Low visibility due to blowing sand and dust closed Indian Canyon Drive and Gene Autry Trail Monday morning for drivers trying to get in and out of Palm Springs from Interstate 10, according to Palm Springs Police and traffic information from Google Maps.

The closures comes as a First Alert Weather Alert Day was called for extreme winds throughout the Coachella Valley as a low-pressure storm system moves through to our north.

Alternate routes include Date Palm Drive to Vista Chino Road, Ramon Road, Dinah Shore Drive, or Highway 111.

Remember, to please use caution when driving in the area. There was no immediate word on when the roadways might reopen.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates and your Time Saver Traffic alerts on the air at 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m. Monday through Friday and online anytime in and around the Coachella Valley.