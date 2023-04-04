Dangerous severe storms again hitting Midwest, South

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strong storms including hail and tornadoes are again hitting parts of the Midwest and South. The latest round of storms Tuesday prompted officials to warn people — many coping with damage inflicted by deadly weather over the weekend — to have shelter ready. Storms Friday that continued over the weekend spawned tornadoes in 11 states in the South, Midwest and Northeast, killing over 30 people. The National Weather Service began issuing tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings Tuesday evening in Iowa and Illinois with forecasters saying severe weather was also likely Wednesday in eastern Illinois, lower Michigan and parts of the Ohio Valley. Fire danger remains high across portions of Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE and SEAN MURPHY Associated Press Writer

