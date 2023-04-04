Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:24 AM

India avalanche kills six, injures 17

By Sania Farooqui, CNN

Six tourists were killed and 17 others injured in a major avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim, local police said Tuesday.

At least eight of the survivors are in critical condition and rescue operations are ongoing, senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told CNN.

The avalanche took place near the Nathu La mountain pass and struck a road connecting Nathu La and the state capital Gangtok.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content