Jimin of BTS makes Billboard history

Other members of BTS have gone solo
Corbis via Getty Images
Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images
Other members of BTS have gone solo

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin.

According to Billboard, his “Like Crazy” single has debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, making him the first South Korean solo artist to ever top that chart.

The successful start for “Like Crazy” was driven by sales of the five different versions of the song, Billboard reported.

Grammy-nominated BTS is one of the most successful boy bands in music history. In addition to Jimin, its members are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V, and Jungkook.

Jimin’s new song sold 254,000 song downloads and CD singles combined and drew 10 million streams and 64,000 radio airplay audience impressions in its first week, according to Billboard.

The artist has been making the rounds to promote his new music, including recently appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

