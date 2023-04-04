Record-breaking opioid overdoses in Milwaukee County prompt urgent press conference

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A record-breaking number of opioid overdoses has hit Milwaukee County, with 17 deaths reported since Saturday, April 1, raising concerns about a possible “bad batch.”

A press conference was held to discuss the crisis on Tuesday, April 4, at Milwaukee Fire Station #2, with key figures addressing the situation: Police Chief Jeffrey Norman, MPD; Dr. Ben Weston, Medical Director Milwaukee County OEM; Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa, COM Aldermanic District #8; Medical Examiner Sara Schreiber, Milwaukee County; Community Programs and Integration Manager Amanda De Leon, Community Medical Services; Interim COM Health Commissioner Tyler Weber; and Executive Director Shakita LaGrant-McClain, Milwaukee County Health and Human Services.

Officials say that the average age of the victims is 50 years old, and out of the 14 identified addresses where deaths occurred, 10 were in the city of Milwaukee, one in West Allis and one in South Milwaukee.

The conference urged community members to be aware of the risks associated with opioid use, including fentanyl and other unknown additives.

All community agencies present advised using fentanyl test strips and having naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose, on hand. Since January 2022, the Milwaukee Fire Department has distributed 3,151 Narcan Hope Kits, with just over 1,000 distributed by field companies during overdose responses.

Hope kits can be obtained at any Milwaukee fire or police station or from a fire truck in the community.

The press conference emphasized the importance of harm reduction measures, such as fentanyl test strips and naloxone, in saving lives.

