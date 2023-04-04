With quadruple shooting suspect on run, NE Baltimore residents beg for better conflict resolutions

By JESSICA ALBERT

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of Northeast Baltimore community members gathered Monday for a vigil to honor four people shot Saturday night.

Police have identified the shooting suspect as 48-year-old Marvelle Worsley, who is accused of killing three people and seriously injuring another on Woodring Avenue.

Worsley is on the run from authorities.

Killed in the shooting were 69-year-old Darlene Briscoe, 49-year-old Charles Murray and 41-year-old Girard Smith. A 31-year-old woman is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Among the victims were a mother and son.

Neighbors who live on Woodring Avenue told WJZ they believe Saturday night’s shooting happened after a fight between neighbors.

Community members came out Monday to support the victims and promote getting help to resolve conflict.

Several organizations passed out flyers for conflict resolution and mediation resources.

“I really feel like we need to pay more attention to mental health because with someone to do something as heinous as this, obviously he had some real issues,” neighbor Stan Silver said. “I feel for the family. I’m praying for the family, especially the one that’s still in the hospital.”

“Meditation doesn’t say one person is right one, person is wrong,” said Baltimore resident Mike LaChance. “We find a common ground. So if you can do anything to avoid conflict, you do it.”

The mayor and police were also at the vigil.

The message was to urge Baltimoreans to stop resolving conflicts with gun violence.

“This incident should not have ended in gun violence,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Once again, we are in a community talking about the inability for people to solve conflict peacefully.”

Officials are warning the Worsley is “armed and dangerous.”

“Help us bring this individual in so we can hold him accountable for the disgusting act he decided to carry out,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.