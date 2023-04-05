Chris Pratt says he felt ‘broken’ before meeting wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

By Christian Edwards, CNN

Chris Pratt has opened up about how he met his now-wife, writer Katherine Schwarzenegger, and why their encounter came at just the right time.

Speaking on “The Drew Barrymore Show” Tuesday, the “Super Mario Bros.” voice actor, 43, revealed that “there was a moment in my life when I was really struggling and felt really broken.”

“For me, my own journey, (it was about) finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, ‘Please save me,’ and then feeling saved,” Pratt said.

“And then shortly later, (I met) the woman of my dreams.”

Pratt met Schwarzenegger, daughter of Hollywood icon Arnold, in 2018. They married the following year.

“God has a fast-forward button,” Pratt said. “When it’s right — boom! — you’re hit. You fall in love, you get married.”

The couple have two daughters together, Lyla Maria, 2, and Eloise Christina, 10 months.

Pratt, best known for his roles in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise and “Jurassic World,” also revealed where he first met Schwarzenegger, now 33. While many people go to church and find solace, absolution or inner peace — Pratt went to church and found his wife-to-be.

“I was in the front row of church — which is like, you kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Woah, who’s that?’ at church. You know what I mean?” Pratt told Barrymore.

“But I was sneaking some glances and wondering, ‘Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I’m broken, help me. But who’s that?'” he recalled.

“So we kinda hit it off. And we didn’t start dating right away, but we met there and later on ended up going out.”

Pratt, who was previously married to “Scary Movie” star Anna Faris, said that everything about the encounter with Schwarzenegger felt right.

“It made sense. You know when you’re doing a puzzle and there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m certain that’s the piece,’ and then you jam it, and it looks like it should be the piece (but then) you’re like, ‘Oh it’s that one,'” he said.

“It just fits together. You’re like, ‘Oh, it fits because it was the piece that was made to fit there.’ It felt like that.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” premieres in the United States Wednesday.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.