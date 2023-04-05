Deputies investigate death of a woman at a Palm Desert neighborhood

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a woman at a neighborhood in Palm Desert Wednesday afternoon.

Several Riverside County Sheriff's units are out near the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Kansas Street.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Dept. said deputies were called out to the area just after 9:00 a.m. for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead.

The Central Homicide Unit is on scene investigating.

There were no additional details available as of 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates. We'll have up-to-the-minute information coming up at 4 p.m. on News Channel 3.