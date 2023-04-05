Eurythmics star Dave Stewart’s daughter quits ‘American Idol’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A fan-favorite contestant on the current season of “American Idol” gave an emotional goodbye to the show.

Kaya Stewart left the competition after getting sick during Hollywood week in which contestants vie for the chance to appear on the live shows.

The 22-year-old singer broke the news as she was supposed to duet with another contestant, Fire.

“I have been trying to push myself and keep going,” Stewart told the judges. “During this performance I got to work with Fire and it was such a great experience. She’s so talented, so incredible and we bonded so much, but I realized I wasn’t able to give 100 percent.”

When judge Katy Perry asked Stewart if her not performing meant she was leaving the show, Stewart confirmed that was the case before fleeing the stage in tears.

The abrupt departure caused Fire to also break down in tears, and she shared how stressful the experience had been. She had touched the judges, Perry, Lionel RIchie and Luke Bryan, during her audition with her story of growing up in foster care.

Perry called for a volunteer to sing with Fire, promising her, “You’re not going to be abandoned anymore.”

Fire then turned in an emotional performance with contestant Jayna Elise, which visibly moved the judges, including Perry.

Fellow contestants gave Fire a standing ovation after Perry announced she would be going through to the next phase of the competition.

Stewart had been favored after she auditioned in Nashville with her famous father, Dave Stewart, playing guitar for her.

Stewart was one half of the British pop duo Eurythmics. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022.

