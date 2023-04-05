Skip to Content
Fire at Buena Park apartment complex displaces 11 people, causes $1M in damage

By KABC Staff

    BUENA PARK, California (KABC) — An apartment fire in Buena Park has left 11 people displaced and caused more than $1 million in damage.

The fire started around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Beach Boulevard.

Investigators say the fire started in one building and spread to a neighboring one.

About 40 firefighters arrived on scene to knock down the fire.

The estimated damage is around $1 million to the apartment building and an additional $250,000 in personal items lost.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is also on scene providing assistance.

