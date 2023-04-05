North Carolina Democrat switches parties giving Republicans veto-proof supermajority in state House

By Dianne Gallagher, CNN

North Carolina Republicans gained a veto-proof supermajority in the state House after a Charlotte-area Democrat announced Wednesday she was switching parties.

State Rep. Tricia Cotham, who won election as a Democrat in her blue district last fall by nearly 20 points, said at a news conference with state Republican leaders that “the modern-day Democratic Party has become unrecognizable to me.”

“I have decided to change my party affiliation, joining the Republican Party, and have been welcomed with open arms by my colleagues,” she said at the North Carolina GOP headquarters in Raleigh.

Cotham’s plan to switch parties was first reported by Axios. CNN has reached out to Cotham about the party switch.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Robert Reives, the Democratic leader of the state House, said the “appropriate action” would be for Cotham to resign so that her constituents are fairly represented.”

“Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety, and civil rights,” Reives said in a statement. “Now, just a few months later, Rep. Cotham is changing parties. That is not the person that was presented to the voters of House District 112 … and who they championed in a general election in a 60% Democratic district.”

Cotham’s switch gives Republicans 72 seats in the state House — the number needed to override vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Republicans already held a supermajority in the North Carolina Senate.

