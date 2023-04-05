Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:30 PM

Palm Springs fire destroys 2 trailers, 2 outbuildings, 1 vehicle

KESQ

Two travel trailers, two outbuildings and a vehicle were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished last night in North Palm Springs, fire officials said today.

Fire crews responded at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 64000 block of Douglas Way to a report of a structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said a company officer arrived to the scene first and saw that two travel trailers and outbuildings were on fire with multiple exposures.   

The non-injury blaze was contained, but the two travel trailers and outbuildings were destroyed along with one vehicle, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

City News Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content