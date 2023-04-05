Palm Springs fire destroys 2 trailers, 2 outbuildings, 1 vehicle

Two travel trailers, two outbuildings and a vehicle were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished last night in North Palm Springs, fire officials said today.

Fire crews responded at around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday to the 64000 block of Douglas Way to a report of a structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Officials said a company officer arrived to the scene first and saw that two travel trailers and outbuildings were on fire with multiple exposures.

The non-injury blaze was contained, but the two travel trailers and outbuildings were destroyed along with one vehicle, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.