Italy’s Berlusconi has leukemia, lung infection, doctors say

ROME (AP) — Doctors for Italian former Premier Silvio Berlusconi say he is being treated in hospital for a lung infection that is a result of chronic leukemia. Berlusconi’s personal physician, Alberto Zangrillo, signed off on a medical bulletin issued Thursday afternoon that said Berlusconi “has had for some time” leukemia in a “persistent chronic phase.” The 86-year-old media mogul who served three terms as Italy’s premier and now serves in the Senate was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Wednesday for treatment of what aides indicated was a respiratory problem stemming from a previous infection. Earlier Thursday, a close political ally reported that Berlusconi was alert and in stable condition at the hospital.

