Nashua friends running Boston Marathon together for team that provides prosthetics

By Jamie Staton

NASHUA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Best friends, running partners and Nashua residents Brian Henderson and Beth Rioux are running the Boston Marathon together.

Henderson and Rioux are on the 50 Legs charity team, an organization that provides free, high-quality prosthetics for children and adults.

The charity also pays to send the families to Florida, where they do the fittings.

It is especially important for kids because they are still growing, and need an average of four new prosthetics a year. They use two for everyday use and two for physical activity.

“I love the people that are involved in this charity, and I love the people that this charity helps, to see people that struggle every day to just move about, and do the things that we take for granted. It’s just a small little thing that I can do to help and give back,” Rioux said.

“You know, I think about what they have to go through. I really can’t imagine losing one of my limbs,” Henderson said.

Henderson and Rioux are both running their second Boston Marathon for 50 Legs.

