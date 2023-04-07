Jordan seeks testimony from senior counsel to Manhattan DA in connection to Trump probe

By Annie Grayer, Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen and Alayna Treene, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan is expanding his investigation into the Manhattan District Attorney’s office by seeking voluntary cooperation from the office’s senior counsel, Matthew Colangelo.

The move is the latest sign of how Jordan continues to ramp up his investigation into the office, as key allies of former President Donald Trump attempt to frame his recent indictment as politically motivated.

The letter to Colangelo seeking documents and testimony portrays him as key to ramping up the Manhattan DA’s investigation into Trump and cites Colangelo’s prior experience at the Department of Justice and the New York attorney general’s office to suggest he has a history of taking on Trump and his businesses.

CNN previously reported that Colangelo served as an attorney on the Trump Foundation investigation with the New York attorney general’s office.

“Given your history of working for law-enforcement entities that are pursuing President Trump and the public reporting surrounding your decision to work for the New York County District Attorney’s Office, we request your cooperation with our oversight in your personal capacity,” the letter reads. The letter sets a deadline of April 21.

CNN has reached out to the Manhattan DA’s office for comment.

The letter to Colangelo comes one day after Jordan subpoenaed former New York County Special Assistant District Attorney Mark Pomerantz for his role investigating Trump and his business empire. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg continues to engage with House Republicans over their inquiries. But the Manhattan DA’s office has slammed House Republicans for their efforts to intervene in the office’s work.

