Palm Springs Aerial Tramway holds Easter Sunrise service

Guests gathered at the top of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway bright and early for an Easter Sunday Sunrise service.

The ceremony starts at 5:45 a.m. and will feature a sermon delivered by Pastor Robert Sneed and music from the Perkins Brothers.

After the service, breakfast will be served in Pines Café starting at 6:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

Easter dinner will be available from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Pines Café.

Peaks Restaurant will serve regular lunch and dinner menus during normal operating hours.