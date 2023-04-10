Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps
PARIS (AP) — French local authorities say the death toll from Sunday’s avalanche in the French Alps has risen to six, including two mountain guides. The prosecutor’s office in Bonneville, in the Haute-Savoie region, said the body of a sixth person was found after searches resumed on Monday morning. No details have been provided on the identity of the victims. The avalanche on Sunday rolled down the Armancette glacier in Contamines-Montjoie, in the Haute-Savoie region, some 30 kilometers (almost 20 miles) southwest of Chamonix.