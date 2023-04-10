Motorcyclist, pedestrian killed in violent Fullerton crash possibly caused by street racing: Police

By Sophie Flay

Click here for updates on this story

FULLERTON, California (KABC) — A motorcyclist and a 70-year-old pedestrian were killed on Easter Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in which the motorcyclist may have been racing, according to witnesses.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia and Flower avenues.

The Fullerton Police Department said when officers arrived, they found an Audi sedan and a Toyota Sienna minivan along with a Yamaha R6 motorcycle with “significant damage.”

The pedestrian, a 70-year-old woman, was found dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was found with life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the driver of the Audi and the motorcyclist were both traveling northbound on Magnolia from Orangethorpe “at a high rate of speed” when they struck the minivan that was making a turn onto Flower from southbound Magnolia.

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing the two “racing.”

“The motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the van, causing the 35-year-old rider to be ejected from his motorcycle,” said police in a press release.

The Audi struck the front passenger side of the van, according to police, and veered off the road, striking both a bicyclist and the pedestrian, who were both on a nearby sidewalk.

The driver of the Audi then kept driving and crashed into a telephone pole near a home, causing a gas leak, police said.

Multiple residents had to be evacuated. The gas was briefly turned off and residents have since returned to their homes.

The driver of the minivan and a 15-year-old boy were both treated for minor injuries. Police said the driver of the Audi only reported having some back pain.

“Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision and at this point in the investigation, they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor,” police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to the contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Orange County Crime Stoppers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.