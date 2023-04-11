Body recovered from Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs

First responder crews recovered a body at Tahquitz Canyon in Palm Springs.

Emergency crews, made up of Palm Springs Fire, Palm Springs Police and Tribal officials, were called out to the area after a person in the area reported a hiker in trouble. They received the call just after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Kate Anderson, Tribal Spokesperson for the Agua Caliente Band Cahuilla Indians, "Emergency responders are at Tahquitz Canyon at this time. There is no additional informational available at this time."

Anderson later confirmed that the call was a possible drowning.

News Channel 3 confirmed that several emergency crews could be spotted on tribal land just off La Mirada Road in Palm Springs.

Palm Springs Fire Captain Nathan Gunkel confirmed shortly before 6 p.m. that it the incident was now labeled a "body recovery operation."

Anderson said the body is believed to be that of a man in his 60s who reportedly fell into the water at the beginning of the trail.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.



