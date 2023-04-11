Department of Corrections joins national initiative to help those leaving prison

By Emily Hood

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KOMU) — The Missouri Department of Corrections is joining a national initiative to help those leaving prison find and keep employment, the department announced in a press release Tuesday.

Missouri will be the first state to join Reentry 2030, which seeks to significantly improve success for those reentering society after prison.

According to the news release, as part of the initiative, by 2030 the department hopes to help 85% of formerly incarcerated Missourians find employment in the first 30 days of their release. It also aims for 80% of formerly incarcerated Missourians to maintain their employment for at least nine months after release.

The department further pledged that 100% of incarcerated Missourians who need career services will receive them.

