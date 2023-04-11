Mexican official fired for ordering rays’ stingers removed

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Officials in northern Mexico say they have filed complaints against a local employee who ordered fishermen to rip the stingers off live rays to protect tourists during Easter week. The governor of the northern state of Sonora calls it an act of “caveman logic.” Gov. Alfonso Durazo said Tuesday he has reported the offense to the Attorney General for Environmental Protection. People were shocked when videos of the mutilations began to circulate this week. The official who ordered the mass mutilation was fired last week. The Pacific coast town of Huatabampo had apparently long carried out the practice, but will no longer do so.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.