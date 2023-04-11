Skip to Content
News
By
Published 8:23 PM

Safety tips if you’re looking to buy an E-bike

Hundreds of battery fires and multiple deaths blamed on E-bikes, now laws banning uncertified and unregulated batteries. What do people need to know to prevent this from happening to them?

Here are a lot of brands that aren't safe. We wanted to find out how to make sure the bike you're riding isn't dangerous.

News Channel 3's Jennifer Franco going to show you the top three things you should know if you're in the market for an E-bike.

Watch the special report, E-bike Battery Ban, Thursday at 6:00 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content