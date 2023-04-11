Trump and Iowa evangelicals: A bond that is hard to break

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Republicans eyeing the White House visit Iowa, they will navigate an evangelical community that is faithful to Donald Trump. The thrice-married former president who once supported abortion rights and boasted of his sexual prowess retains a strong standing among many of Iowa’s evangelical leaders. As the 2024 campaign begins, they say they are grateful for Trump’s judicial appointments that resulted in reversing a constitutional right to abortion. They shrug off the 34-count felony indictment stemming from hush money payments made to a porn actress and other controversy. Some evangelical leaders say Trump’s action on policy they hold dear may erase questions about his moral character.

