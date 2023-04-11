Tupperware, in dire straits, seeks financing to stay afloat

Tupperware Brands, which experienced a resurgence during the pandemic, is now pursuing investors to keep it afloat and is in danger of being delisted by the New York Stock Exchange. Shares of Tupperware Brands Corp. tumbled nearly 50% on Monday after the company said late last week that it had hired financial advisers to help it secure financing and “remediate its doubts regarding its ability to continue as a going concern.” Sales and profits have steadily fallen the past couple of years after the pandemic breathed new life into the Orlando, Florida-based maker of food storage containers.

