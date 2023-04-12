Granger Smith leaving country music for ministry

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Granger Smith is answering a higher calling.

The country singer has announced that he is leaving the music industry to focus on ministry.

“This message is so difficult to post. The words for this caption are so hard to find,” he wrote with a video he posted Tuesday on social media. “Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring…24 years of it.”

Smith will wrap up performing with his “Like A River” shows this summer. The tour is named after his son, River, who died at the age of 3 in 2019 following a tragic accident.

In his video, the singer said he was nervous to make the announcement.

“I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry,” Smith said. “This doesn’t mean I’m going to start a church, or a crusade, or a revival. This means that me and my family are going to serve our local church.”

Smith said he’s been attending Southern Baptist Seminary and enjoying a time of “learning and growing.” He also has a book titled, “Like A River,” coming out on August 1.

“I am so encouraged and hopeful and excited and joyful about the next chapter, but to a large extent, I have no idea what it will look like,” he wrote in the caption. “I just want to glorify God the best way that I can.”

His tour stops at Oshkosh Arena in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on April 13.

