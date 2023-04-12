Mother, 9-year-old girl rescue man at Florida apartment pool

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

POLK COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Friday, a woman and her 9-year-old child helped rescue a man at a pool in Polk County.

Police said a mother and her daughter were at the Carlton Arms Apartment Complex pool around 4 p.m. Friday.

The 9-year-old notified her mom when she saw a man struggling in the deep end of the pool, according to Winter Haven police.

The woman went into the pool to help the man after he sank to the bottom.

Police said she then pulled him out of the water and started CPR. The man soon started breathing.

He was taken to the hospital to get examined and was later released after no issues were found.

Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said the woman and the 9-year-old’s quick thinking saved the man.

“The swift actions, first by this very alert young lady followed by the quick response of her mother, saved this man’s life,” Bird said in a statement.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.