OAS rights court rules against Mexico on no-bail policy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Inter American Human Rights Court has ruled that Mexico violated the rights of two men who were held in pre-trial detention for 17 years before being convicted of homicide. The court is a branch of the Organization of American States. The court announced Wednesday that such extended detention violated the right to personal freedom and the presumption of innocence. It ordered the Mexican government to make amends to Daniel García Rodríguez and Reyes Alpízar Ortiz, who were arrested in 2002. It also said Mexico should review the practice of pre-trial detention for a long list of crimes.

