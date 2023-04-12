‘Prosperity and happiness’: Maine artist shares an important Ukrainian art tradition

By Steve Minich

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — As the war in Ukraine continues, a Maine artist with Ukrainian roots says she is more compelled than ever to share and teach one of that country’s more colorful spring rituals.

Lesia Sochor was born in Philadelphia after her parents fled Ukraine during World War II. She now lives in Brooks, but each spring, she travels the state hosting workshops about the ritual of pysanka.

“It is a tradition that honors the egg and the decorating of it,” she said. “The egg was considered to be a holy object.”

The tradition is steeped in symbolism and dates back thousands of years. While the art form is similar to the coloring of Easter eggs, she says it does differ greatly, especially where Easter-colored eggs are primarily for fun.

The pysanka uses colorful dyes, melted beeswax and a special device called a keeska to create distinctive eggs, which Ukrainian legend touts as magical and protective.

“If we want to kind of put what the power of this egg is, it’s to avoid the people and the home from catastrophe and to just bring about prosperity and happiness and well-being,” said Sochor.

She wants people throughout the world to understand the power of this art form that helps define Ukrainian culture.

“I feel, being Ukrainian, that the monster is loose, so more than ever, we need to make many, many, many, many, many pysanka to have peace,” she said.

As the war in Ukraine continues, she has shifted her focus from simply teaching techniques to ensuring her students gain a better appreciation for the history and heritage of pysanka.

“They can realize that Ukraine has its own traditions. It’s a very separate culture. They have beautiful embroideries, and the eggs are known the world over, is just one way for me to pass that on to people who may not know about it,” she said.

Sochor says pysanky are special to her because it connects her to her roots.

“At the very end, you take all of that wax off, and you have this incredibly beautiful, magical, powerful, talismanic egg,” she said.

