Smash and grab: Thieves take off with $242K in Hermes handbags from Manhattan auction house

    NEW YORK, NY (WABC) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars of handbags were stolen from a Manhattan auction house.

The NYPD released video of a group smashing the windows of Heritage Auctions on Park Avenue.

It happened on March 7 at around 4 a.m.

The group took off with $242,000 in Hermes handbags, approximately eight bags.

The individuals then fled in a white Acura sedan eastbound on East 56th Street.

